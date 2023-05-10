A Thomas Hatton brace and a Lewis Dobbie penalty ensured the points would be heading back to Glasgow, with Ethan Laidlaw adding a late consolation. The hosts were without Jacob MacIntyre and Rudi Molotnikov while Jamie Bulloch and Reuben McAllister also dropped out of the team that started against Hearts last Friday.

Owen Hastie returned from suspension in place of Bulloch in defence while Jay McGarva and Alfie Smith came into the midfield and Laidlaw returned to the side as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Laidlaw who had the first real chance of the game, sending a back-heeled effort from Harry Wright’s cross wide of Marcus Gill’s post, but the visitors took the lead from the penalty spot after Adam Khan was adjudged to have fouled Aiden Haddow in the area, Dobbie rolling the ball into the corner.

Ethan Laidlaw scores Hibs' consolation in their 3-1 defeat by Celtic. Picture: Maurice Dougan

Dobbie nearly made it two moments later after Hatton crossed for him but he couldn’t get his effort on target. Midway through the first half Laidlaw was a coat of paint away from levelling, his well-struck free kick after Smith had been fouled hitting the post.

Owens was then called into action to tip over a Haddow effort at full stretch after the winger had cut inside but he had little chance 30 minutes in when Hatton found the net with a powerful effort from distance. Khan picked out Laidlaw with a ball over the top as Hibs looked to respond before the interval but despite the forward evading several challenges, Alasdair Davidson’s well-time challenge prevented him from pulling the trigger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart McLaren’s side made the points safe shortly before the hour mark – Owens had already prevented one Celtic effort in the second period but was picking the ball out of the net a third time when Hatton slalomed into the box and finished.

Laidlaw then sent another effort wide from Rory Whittaker’s cross but went one better with the clock ticking down, dispossessing Davidson and slotting past Gill. McGarva had a late header saved, and Gill foiled Laidlaw again with a double save after Ricky Waugh had played the striker in.

Hibs are next in action when they take on Hearts at Oriam on Friday.

Hibs: Owens, Whittaker, Khan, Hastie, Waugh, McGarva, Landers, Smith, Wright, Cleland, Laidlaw. Subs: Samuels, Calder, McMurdo, McGrath, Bruce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad