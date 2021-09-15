Hibs Under-18s: Kanayo Megwa makes first start as wee Hibees remain unbeaten

Hibs Under-18s continued their unbeaten start to the campaign

Kanayo Megwa featured for the first time since signing a two-year deal at the club, the defender impressing on trial in pre-season at right-back. The 17-year-old was part of the team that defeated a Civil Service Strollers XI 5-3 at Christie Gillies Park and drew 2-2 with East of Scotland Premier Division club Dunbar United at New Countess Park.

Megwa, who arrived from the Brooke House College Football Academy, played the full 90 minutes as the Under-18s finally played their second match of the league campaign, having seen fixtures against Hamilton Accies and Kilmarnock postponed due to Covid-19 fears.

Eddie May and Gareth Evans’ team travelled to Barrowfield for the evening kick-off with a strong team including Ethan Laidlaw, fresh from scoring a hat-trick on his international debut for Scotland Under-17s, and Mack Weir restored to defence for his first start since returning from injury.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite controlling large parts of the game against their Glasgow counterparts, Hibs were unable to break the deadlock and had to settle for a point, giving them four from their opening two matches following their 4-1 victory over Aberdeen last month at the Hibernian Training Centre with Laidlaw, Josh O’Connor (x2) and Jacob Blaney on target.

The team is in action again this Friday when they take on Rangers.

The Gers won the Under-18s league last season but have recorded just one win in their opening three fixtures against Kilmarnock. They suffered a 3-1 loss to Dundee United in July and were edged out 3-2 by Celtic last weekend.

Hibs team: Murray Johnson; Mack Weir, Jacob Blaney, Kanayo Megwa, Josh McCulloch, Robbie Hamilton, Murray Aiken, Oscar MacIntyre, Ethan Laidlaw, Josh O’Connor, Connor Young. Subs used: Rudi Molotnikov, Malek Zaid.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.