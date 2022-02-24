Hibs Under-18s latest: Cup semi-final to be shown live, updated league table, upcoming fixtures

They take on the Light Blues on Friday, March 4 at 7.15pm with the winners securing a place in the final against Hearts or Inverness Caledonian Thistle, who contest the other last-four fixture on Thursday evening.

Hibs saw off Montrose, Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale, and Celtic in the previous rounds without conceding a goal as they look to replicate the success of the 2018 team who defeated Aberdeen 3-1 in the final at Hampden Park to lift the trophy.

Recast is a relatively new sports video platform that has already shown live Hibs Women matches as well as a supporters’ question and answer sessions with new signings Rocky Bushiri, Ewan Henderson, and Demetri Mitchell.

Hibs will stream the Scottish Youth Cup semi-final against Rangers on Recast

Meanwhile, in the CAS Elite Under-18s League, Hibs currently sit two points off top spot, with six games in hand on leaders Rangers.

The 18s are yet to lose a game in all competitions but face a packed schedule with a staggering 19 league games and at least one, if not two cup matches to fit in between now and the end of the season.

The wee Hibees are due to play Dundee United four times – twice home and twice away – while there are still three matches to fit in against Aberdeen of which two are away games.

Celtic, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, and Rangers are due to play Hibs twice more although the Ayrshire side will tick off one of their two remaining encounters when they travel to Ormiston on Friday night.

