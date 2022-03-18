Hibs Under-18s lose unbeaten league run as late goal earns Hearts Under-18s derby win

Hibs fell to defeat in the second under-18s Edinburgh derby of the season. Picture: Maurice Dougan

Josh O’Connor had a first-half penalty saved and although Hibs had the bulk of the chances in the second period, Hearts scored with one of their only forays forward.

Hibs were without central defender Mack Weir, who missed out through illness, with Josh McCulloch taking his role in the back three.

The teams were evenly matched until Murray Aiken was tripped in the box after 20 minutes, giving O’Connor the chance to put the hosts ahead but his effort from 12 yards was saved by the feet of Liam MacFarlane, who denied Hibs on several occasions.

Mackenzie Ross then fired over before a lofted through-ball from Ethan Laidlaw sent O’Connor through on goal but he was unable to keep his shot down.

MacFarlane then denied Connor Young with another smart stop and O’Connor hit the crossbar from an acute angle just before the interval.

Jacob Blaney’s free kick early in the second half came close to catching MacFarlane out but he saved well, Robbie Hamilton unable to find the net with the rebound. Laidlaw then forced MacFarlane into a fine save.

The winner came into the final ten minutes although there was more than a hint of offside as substitute Callum Hambrook’s effort seemed to take a touch off Callum Sandilands despite Oscar MacIntyre’s attempt to clear off the line.

Hibs poured forwards in search of an equaliser and MacIntyre curled a shot just wide with MacFarlane beaten but Hearts held on for victory.

Hibs: Johnson, J MacIntyre, McCulloch, Blaney, Megwa, O MacIntyre, Hamilton, Aiken, Laidlaw, Young, O’Connor. Subs used: Zaid, Molotnikov.