Connor Young scored twice as Hibs Under-18s defeated Motherwell 3-0 at East Mains

Two goals from Connor Young and a strike by substitute Malek Zaid gave the wee Hibees a deserved win in front of Jack Ross who was watching on alongside first-team coach David Gray.

Gareth Evans and Eddie May kept faith with the team that defeated Rangers 2-1 at the same venue last month and midfielder Robbie Hamilton threatened after just five minutes but couldn’t keep his shot down while centre-back Mack Weir headed over from a corner.

The visitors were kept busy with Connor Young, Ethan Laidlaw, and Josh O’Connor a handful in the final third and Young sent a free kick from around 20 yards just wide of the upright midway through the first half.

When Motherwell did manage to venture forward into Hibs’ half they found Murray Johnson in fine form.

The first clear-cut chance of the game fell to the hosts; Josh McCulloch picking out Laidlaw on the right flank with a perfectly-weighted crossfield ball – no mean feat given the strength of the wind – and his cutback was met by O’Connor, who forced Lawton Green into a good save from close range.

Laidlaw then teed up Young minutes later but his powerfully struck shot was stopped on the line by Green.

Hibs continued to press for the opener but when Hamilton controlled the ball rather than attempting a first-time effort, it looked as though the game would remain goalless at the break.

Moments after the restart Hibs took the lead, O’Connor picking out Young who finished beyond Green from the edge of the area. Oscar MacIntyre was next to try his luck after a blistering run down the left flank but his powerful effort lacked accuracy.

Young then smacked an effort off the underside of the bar before doubling Hibs’ advantage, capitalising on an error by Green to roll the ball into the unguarded net for his second.

Freddie Wylie and Malek Zaid entered the fray for the final 20 minutes and Zaid wrapped up the win ten minutes from time with a well-placed effort from just inside the area.