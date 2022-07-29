Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The strip is the reverse of the club’s away kit in terms of colours and will likely be worn against Celtic at Parkhead to avoid a colour clash.

Eddie Turnbull’s famous quote: “There’s class, there’s first class and then there’s Hibs class” is carried on the inner taping of the shirt, while the rear of the shirt features the thistle emblem that has become a mainstay of the rear of the shirt.

The shirt will be worn with black shorts and socks but there is room for mix-and-match as the club did last season.

Hibs Commercial Director Greg McEwan said: “We’re delighted to unveil our black third kit to supporters on the eve of the 2022/23 cinch Premiership campaign.

“We know that black kits have been a favourite of the supporters over the last decade or so, and thank our Technical Partners Joma for creating a classy, modern shirt.”

Riffing on the Easter Road side’s ‘greenest club in Scotland’ campaign, the shirt is made from 100 per cent recycled polyester material to minimise the impact on the environment.

The new shirt will be on sale from Monday August 1 with Hibs promising that the replica shirts will be the exact same as worn by the players.

Ryan Porteous and Rocky Bushiri model the new third kit