Hibs unveil striking new home kit with Easter Road motif for 2022/23 campaign

On sale from Monday June 20, the shirt follows the green body and white sleeves design synonymous with the club since 1938 but with a modern twist, as a silhouette image of the West Stand is carried on the front of the jersey.

With a green collar and green sleeve cuffs, the shirt features sizeable white side panels and retains the thistle emblem from the previous season’s kit.

According to Hibs, the new shirt is made from 100 per cent recycled polyester material to ‘minimise the impact on the environment’ in keeping with the ‘Greenest Club in Scotland’ initiative.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inner taping also carries a slogan reflecting the club’s values: “Togetherness, Trust, Integrity, Authenticity, and Hard Work”.

The club’s Commercial Director Greg McEwan said: “Once again, through our creative Technical Partner Joma we have managed to produce another eye-catching, unique kit for our supporters.

“The quality of the kit, the small design details, and the fact that it is made from recycled materials make it a great product and the club are excited to see our players and supporters wearing it with pride next season.”

The kit is likely to be worn for the first time during the pre-season friendlies against Burton Albion and Hartlepool United later this month when Hibs take on the English clubs as part of the pre-season training camp in Portugal.

Kevin Nisbet, left, and Ellis Notley model the new home kit. Picture: Alan Rennie

Hibs have also confirmed that the shirts on sale in the club shop will be identical to those worn by the players.