Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon are both Hibs legends.

Former Hibs manager John Hughes insists Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson would have their legendary Leith stays extended under his watch.

Reports emerged this week that 34-year-old Hanlon was going to be one of the players allowed to leave Easter Road at the end of this season, with interest mounting. The Edinburgh Evening News understands that no decisions have been made on any out of contract players as of yet.

Stevenson, Adam Le Fondre and David Marshall's deals also expire this summer. Hanlon and Stevenson formed part of the legendary 2016 Scottish Cup winning squad and have a total of 1,136 Hibs appearances between them.

Hughes - who featured for four years in Leith as a player - managed both stars during his stint as manager between 2009-10. He insists that the leadership they command in the dressing room ranks amongst the reason they are both worthy extension candidates.

He told the Edinburgh Evening News: "It will be a sad day when the two of them leave Hibs. When people ask what you would do as a manager, I would keep they two at my club. You want they two running your dressing room.

"You know when they are doing that it's getting done right. They are setting standards, out on the training pitch talking to young kids. Nick Montgomery is still finding his feet. You want those kind of allies.

"If I was manager of Hibs I'd be looking to keep the two. I just think Paul Hanlon is still the best left centre-back up there and I think Lewis Stevenson is the best left-back. If I was the manager they two would be with me for another year, that is for sure.

"They two guys are a manager's dream. Even when I was there, every minute of every day, no problems and trained hard. Wanted everything out their career. The two of them are outstanding and I am so proud of what they have done for Hibs."

Hughes believes a similar style exit to Jurgen Klopp should beckon for Hanlon and Stevenson whenever they end their Hibs stints. The Liverpool boss announced his memorable stint at Anfield was coming to a close as supporters come to terms with what comes next, and Hughes believes the adoration of fans is the least they deserve.

The 59-year-old added: "I would like to see them go out with a bang. Let all the fans know, a bit like Jurgen Klopp.

"You will not realise how good a quality of players these guys are until they are away. Trust me. They two are top pros. I think the two of them should be coaching, if anything. If anybody deserves that it's those two.