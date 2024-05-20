Hibs urged to make swift appointment - or risk early silverware slip-up
Hibs interim boss David Gray has urged the club to sort out their coaching team, playing philosophy and much-needed squad overhaul as quickly as possible. And the Scottish Cup-winning skipper insists the team should already be planning their assault on next year’s League Cup.
Yesterday’s 1-1 away draw with Livingston saw Hibs finish eighth in the Scottish Premiership. Two managers – Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery – were sacked in a chaotic campaign for the Easter Road outfit, now searching for their fifth new head coach in two-and-a-half years.
Gray, on his FOURTH stint as caretaker manager, hasn’t been given any indication on the timeline of appointing a new gaffer. But the fan favourite, who had his name chanted by travelling supporters at Almondvale, believes he’s ready to take on the gig on a more permanent basis.
And, with one eye on those Viaplay Cup group games kicking off in mid-July, Gray said it was important for the board to act quickly, saying: ““I think for the football club, the League Cup starts straight away, so you need to be as quick as you can, making sure you come on day one of pre-season with a clear idea of what needs to be done. Because Hibs need to be competing for the opportunity of winning trophies - and that competition starts very early.
“My full focus has been just on a difficult period that we were in and was just to get to the end of the season. I’m sure moving forward we’ll find out exactly what is happening.”
Gray saw the loss of a sloppy equaliser cost his team a victory on the final day, the former defender admitting: “I thought it was probably played like both teams didn’t want to lose, more than anything. I thought, initially, we were just lashing at things, instead of taking touches. So I thought our quality improved as the game went on. But I think it was missing when it came to doing enough to go and win the game, to be honest.”