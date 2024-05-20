Hibs urged to make swift appointment - or risk early silverware slip-up

David Gray (right) and Rocky Bushiri after the 1-1 draw with Livi.

New gaffer needs to hit ground running

Hibs interim boss David Gray has urged the club to sort out their coaching team, playing philosophy and much-needed squad overhaul as quickly as possible. And the Scottish Cup-winning skipper insists the team should already be planning their assault on next year’s League Cup.

Yesterday’s 1-1 away draw with Livingston saw Hibs finish eighth in the Scottish Premiership. Two managers – Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery – were sacked in a chaotic campaign for the Easter Road outfit, now searching for their fifth new head coach in two-and-a-half years.

Gray, on his FOURTH stint as caretaker manager, hasn’t been given any indication on the timeline of appointing a new gaffer. But the fan favourite, who had his name chanted by travelling supporters at Almondvale, believes he’s ready to take on the gig on a more permanent basis.

And, with one eye on those Viaplay Cup group games kicking off in mid-July, Gray said it was important for the board to act quickly, saying: ““I think for the football club, the League Cup starts straight away, so you need to be as quick as you can, making sure you come on day one of pre-season with a clear idea of what needs to be done. Because Hibs need to be competing for the opportunity of winning trophies - and that competition starts very early.

“My full focus has been just on a difficult period that we were in and was just to get to the end of the season. I’m sure moving forward we’ll find out exactly what is happening.”

