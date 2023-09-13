News you can trust since 1873
Hibs v Aberdeen: No one below a seven as striker becomes first 10/10 player this season

Our Hibs ratings after they demolished Aberdeen 5-0 at Meadowbank.
By Jack Dawson
Published 13th Sep 2023, 22:39 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 22:39 BST
GK - Katie Fraine - 7/10

Another solid performance from the goalkeeper who made some vital stops in the opening exchanges.

RB - Lauren Doran-Barr - 8/10

The victory saw back-to-back wins for Hibs for the first time this season. Credit: (© ScottishPower Women’s Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)The victory saw back-to-back wins for Hibs for the first time this season. Credit: (© ScottishPower Women’s Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)
It was easily the full-back's best game in green and white as she coped magnificently with Aberdeen’s pacey counter attack. Whether it was tackles, blocks or just shielding the ball away, the 23-year-old was there to ensure any threat was quickly nullified.

CB - Leah Eddie - 7/10

It was another great performance at the back for the centre back as she kept Aberdeen at bay. The visitors barely had a sniff after the opener as they kept another clean sheet.

CB - Poppy Lawson - 7/10

Much like Eddie, Lawson ensured little got through the hosts backline with another impressive display.

LB - Sarah Leishman - 7/10

Leishman came into the side seamlessly after Sunday’s derby win. Defensively she was spot on and also provided a formidable attacking threat where she could have gotten herself a goal in the second half.

RM - Abbie Ferguson - 8/10

The winger had another great game as she bossed the right flank. The youngster was a constant night for Aberdeen’s defence as her pace and skill on the ball was unmatched. Her combination with Jorian Baucom for the first goal was a joy to behold.

CM - Naomi Powell - 7/10

Another tidy display from the midfielder who continues to impress since signing in the summer. The midfielder has become a vital cog in the middle of the park and seems to cover every blade of grass.

CM - Ellis Notley - 7/10

Again, another great display from the midfielder as she helped assert the hosts dominance throughout.

LM - Tegan Bowie - 7/10

While the performance wasn’t a replicate of Bowie’s recent domination on the left flank, it was still another solid display from the youngster. The winger was unlucky not to pick up another assist an a goal in the second half before coming off with the win secured.

CAM - Shannon McGregor - 8/10

It was a fine game from the midfielder as she put on a show on her 100th appearance for the club. Her goal oozed class as she dinked the ‘keeper after brilliantly taking down the ball.

ST - Jorian Baucom - 10/10

Another powerful performance up top for Baucom who continues to be a menace for any opposition defence. Her goal was well struck but her determination to get the second was top-class. Her performance was completed from the spot as she secured her first hat-trick for the club.

Sub - Eilidh Adams

The striker was unlucky not to net a goal immediately after her distanced effort was quickly slotted home by Brooke Nunn.

Sub - Brooke Nunn - 7/10

Another goal from the bench for the winger as she helped to continue Hibs’ dominance on the field.

Sub - Rosie Livingstone - 7/10

Another lively cameo as she helped continue Hibs’ momentum.

Sub - Siobhan Hunter - 7/10

A solid return for the defender as she ensured Hibs kept a clean sheet.

Sub - Michaela McAlonie - 7/10

Much like her counterparts, McAlonie came on and ensured Hibs continued their dominance until the final whistle.

