Hibs v Aberdeen: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds; referee

Match details

Who: Hibs v Aberdeen. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. When: Friday, January 27. Kick-off 3pm. Referee: Craig Napier (Andrew Dallas on VAR).

TV and ticket info

Joe Newell in action during Hibs' last game against Aberdeen, a 4-1 defeat in November. Picture: SNS

The SPFL no longer permits live streaming inside the UK & Ireland for games at 3pm on a Saturday. But international subscribers can watch live on Hibs TV.

Team news

Ryan Porteous has completed his move to Watford as Hibs star life without their former star defender. Kevin Nisbet could feature after snubbing Millwall but hasn't trained the past couple of days in anticipation of a potential move so a late decision will be made on him. Ryan Schofield has been recalled by Huddersfield Town so youngster Murray Johnson will be on the bench. Paul Hanlon is nursing an injury but is expected to return to bolster a back-line which has lost Rocky Bushiri to an ankle injury for three months. Jake Doyle-Hayes, Kyle Magennis, Martin Boyle and Mykola Kukharevych are all out.

Form guide

Hibs go into the game with ten defeats in their last 14 games in all competitive competitions. However, it feels like more pressure is on away boss Jim Goodwin after the disastrous exit to Darvel in the Scottish Cup on Monday evening. The Dons have lost their last three and have only one win in nine matches.

Head-to-head

It’s been pretty even over recent seasons with the home team typically holding an advantage. There have been only two wins in the last 13 for the away side (one for each club) with nine victories and one draw. Earlier this season, Hibs won 3-1 at Easter Road in September but Aberdeen triumphed 4-1 two months later at Pittodrie.

Manager thoughts

Hibs manager Lee Johnson said: “Our warning if you like is you would expect a reaction. I've played in those games, they are difficult, they are not easy.

"It happens, it is football, it's why we love it. It happens down in England all the time. I have been a part of massive cup upsests. So it is a new game, anything in the past is gone and we have to focus on Hibernian."

Bookies’ odds

Home 5/4, Draw 13/5, Away 2/1, with Bet365.

Message from the editor