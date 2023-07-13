Hibs v Bournemouth: Kick-off time, team news, and how to watch friendly clash

Hibs are in action against Bournemouth on Thursday evening. Picture: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

Lee Johnson’s side ran out 2-0 winners against Gibraltar National League side Europa earlier this week in Estepona but will face a much sterner task when they meet Andoni Iraola’s side at the Marbella Football Center.

Hibs failed in an attempt to convince the Cherries to agree to a later kick-off time with temperatures in Andalusia predicted to hit the 40°C (104F) mark. But while it will still be warm, it won’t be quite as oppressively hot, although both teams will need to cope with 60 per cent humidity.

Kick-off time and venue

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game kicks off at 6pm local time, or 5pm in the UK. It will take place at the Marbella Football Center.

How to watch

Hibs are streaming the game on their YouTube channel with coverage starting at 4.50pm UK time. The link can be found here and commentary will be provided by club journalist Gavin Rittoo and midfielder Joe Newell. Supporters in Spain who are keen to attend the game are advised to obtain free tickets from the Marbella Football Center website, which are available on a first come, first served basis.

Team news