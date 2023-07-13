Hibs v Bournemouth: Kick-off time, team news, and how to watch friendly clash
Lee Johnson’s side ran out 2-0 winners against Gibraltar National League side Europa earlier this week in Estepona but will face a much sterner task when they meet Andoni Iraola’s side at the Marbella Football Center.
Hibs failed in an attempt to convince the Cherries to agree to a later kick-off time with temperatures in Andalusia predicted to hit the 40°C (104F) mark. But while it will still be warm, it won’t be quite as oppressively hot, although both teams will need to cope with 60 per cent humidity.
Kick-off time and venue
The game kicks off at 6pm local time, or 5pm in the UK. It will take place at the Marbella Football Center.
How to watch
Hibs are streaming the game on their YouTube channel with coverage starting at 4.50pm UK time. The link can be found here and commentary will be provided by club journalist Gavin Rittoo and midfielder Joe Newell. Supporters in Spain who are keen to attend the game are advised to obtain free tickets from the Marbella Football Center website, which are available on a first come, first served basis.
Team news
Hibs will be without Newell, Chris Cadden, and Lewis Miller, who are all sidelined through injury. Cadden is a longer-term absentee while Newell and Miller are nursing less severe knocks. Ewan Henderson missed the Europa game through injury but could return to face Bournemouth, while Martin Boyle might also get a run-out after sitting out the first Spain friendly as he continues his comeback from a lengthy lay-off.