Hibs v Dundee: Daryl Horgan to start, 3-1-4-2 formation, full squad available?

Hibs host Dundee tomorrow hoping to put a run of disappointing results behind them. Neil Lennon’s side defeated the Dark Blues 3-0 at Dens earlier this season thanks to goals from Martin Boyle, Florian Kamberi and Thomas Agyepong.

Jim McIntyre’s side, meanwhile, have won just one match all season with a measly six in their goals for column, and have lost 12 of their last 14 matches in all competitions.

Hibs are put through their paces ahead of the Dundee clash. Picture: SNS Group

Hibs haven’t won in four, and have fired blanks in their last three matches against Hearts, St Johnstone and Aberdeen.

However, against the league’s leakiest defence, they will hope to get back on track with both a win and a few goals for good measure.

Veteran striker Kenny Miller scored in Dundee’s 1-1 draw against St Mirren last time out but the Dark Blues forwards have struggled to find form and the likely Hibs rearguard of Efe Ambrose, Darren McGregor and Ryan Porteous is unlikely to be in a generous mood come 3pm on Saturday.

The Australia Three - Boyle, Jamie Maclaren and Mark Milligan - are all expected to start despite their exploits with the Socceroos over the international break. The game might be too soon for defensive duo David Gray and Paul Hanlon but Marvin Bartley should shake off the injury that forced him out of the matchday squad to face Aberdeen.

Daryl Horgan could be handed a starting berth alongside Stevie Mallan, with Milligan sitting just behind them and protecting the defence.

Injuries / suspensions / unavailable

Hibs - Thomas Agyepong, David Gray, Paul Hanlon and Vykintas Slivka were all understood to be doubts, but the quartet trained on Friday so could c ome into contention.

Dundee - Josh Meekings remains sidelined with a hip complaint but Jim McIntyre has a full squad to choose from otherwise.

Magic number - 30

The number of goals Dundee have conceded in the league this season, compared to Hibs’ 12.

Key battle

Florian Kamberi is adamant that he and strike partner Jamie Maclaren will hit the goal trail once again. With the duo coming up against a defence that has leaked 30 goals this season, the pair will fancy their chances of getting on the scoresheet. Dundee centre back Genseric Kusunga will have his hands full dealing with the big Swiss striker.

Key stats

Dundee haven’t beaten Hibs at Easter Road since October 2001. In fact, the Dens Park side have only won six away games in the last calendar year - and none in Edinburgh.

Referee

Greg Aitken has taken charge of just seven Hibs games; with the Easter Road side winning five and drawing two.

During those fixtures he flashed nine yellow cards and awarded two penalties.

He has been the man in the middle for five Dundee matches, with the Dark Blues winning three and losing two.

Possible teams

Hibs (3-1-4-2): Bogdan; Ambrose, McGregor, Porteous; Milligan; Boyle, Mallan, Horgan, Stevenson; Kamberi, Maclaren. Subs from: Marciano, Whittaker, Mackie, Nelom, Mavrias, Bartley, Hyndman, Shaw, Allan, Gullan.

Dundee (4-2-3-1): Hamilton; Kerr, Kusunga, O’Dea, Ralph; Kamara, Woods; Curran, McGowan, C Miller; Kallman. Subs from: Parish, Inniss, A Boyle, Nabi, Ngwatala, Madianga, Spence, Deacon, K Miller, Henvey, Moussa.