Hibs v Dundee rearranged due to clash with Premier Sports Cup semi-final
Hibs home match against Dundee has been rescheduled due to a clash with the Premier Sports Cup semi-final.
Friday, 24th September 2021, 12:40 pm
The Scottish Premiership fixture originially due to be played at Easter Road on Saturday, November 20 has now been switched to Tuesday, December 14, with a 7.45pm kick-off.
Hibs will play Rangers at Hampden Park on the weekend of November 20 and 21 after reaching the Premier Sports Cup semi-final with a 3-1 win over Dundee United at Tannadice on Thursday night.