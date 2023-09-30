Hibs v Dundee report and player ratings as 3 score 7/10

John Greechan offers up his player ratings for Hibs and takes us through his blow by blow report of the 0-0 draw v Dundee

Hibernian’s hopes of completing a home treble of victories were dashed by dogged Dundee on a dreich afternoon in the capital. Despite dominating possession and territory for much of the game, Nick Montgomery’s men – fresh from home wins over St Johnstone and St Mirren – could not produce a third straight triumph at Easter Road.

But they will head to Tynecastle for next weekend’s Edinburgh derby with Montgomery’s unbeaten record intact after four games for the new gaffer. It looked as if a set piece might represent Hibs’ best chance of a breakthrough in the first half, as a combination of corners, one Joe Newell free-kick and a long Lewis Miller throw produced efforts on goal good enough to test Dundee keeper Trevor Carson. And, in one instance, forced Amadou Bakayoko to clear off the line.

Against a Dundee side how gave as good as they got, one brilliant David Marshall save from a Zak Rudden their most notable first-half chance, this was clearly going to be a difficult afternoon for the men in green.

A little slow in moving the ball, a yard or two away from where they ought to have been to make the most of possession in the final third, they weren’t hugely convincing in their attempts to break through the dark blue back five ranged against them. Monty’s men upped the tempo after the break. And were rewarded with more chances to test Carson.

One superb little interchange involving Miller, Dylan Vente – watch out for his backheel in the highlights – and Martin Boyle ended with the Socceroos star forcing a fine point-blank save. Elie Youan also saw a goal-bound effort blocked – and a cheeky little near-post flock of the boot from Vente at a corner almost caught Carson out.

With Christian Doidge on for Vente, Jordan Obita replacing a struggling Lewis Stevenson and then Jair Tavares thrown into the mix, Hibs continued to plug away. Defenders were taken on. Overlaps and underlaps created. Balls carrying speed, spin and evil intent delivered into the danger area. Often finding a solid connection. Without producing a goal.

Boyle sclaffing a right-footed shot wide two minutes from time, just seconds after Marshall had stood tall to deny Joe Shaughnessy on a Dundee breakaway, rather summed up the afternoon.

1 . 7/10 – One great save early on, one blinding save in closing minutes. Kept focus well. GK - David Marshall

2 . 6/10 – Looked tired in his third game of the week but still got forward to good effect. RB - Miller

3 . 6/10 – Had to be on his toes to keep Dundee's lively front two at bay at times. CB - Will Fish

4 . 7/10 – Very solid first start under Montgomery for club captain, who looked eager to be involved in everything. CB - Paul Hanlon