Hibs v Groningen - injury latest, could Boyle feature, kick-off, TV channel

Lee Johnson has overseen two wins and one loss in the Capital club’s first three summer fixtures – a 4-2 victory over Edinburgh City, a 2-0 win against Europa of Gibraltar, and a 4-0 defeat by Bournemouth, the latter two games coming during the summer training camp in Marbella.

The recently-relegated Netherlands side are the first team to visit EH7 this summer following extensive work to the pitch, and Hibs will hope to christen the new turf with a victory against the side that signed Motherwell talisman Kevin van Veen earlier in the transfer window. Avid watchers of English football may also recognise Joey Pelupessy from his spell with Sheffield Wednesday while on-loan goalkeeper Michael Verrips spent four years on Sheffield United’s books.

Team news

Hibs return to Easter Road on Friday night to host Groningen. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS Group

Hibs are likely to have the bulk of the squad that was in Spain available for this fixture, but Chris Cadden and Joe Newell both miss out through injury and Lewis Miller and Martin Boyle will both be assessed ahead of kick-off. The talismanic winger hasn’t kicked a ball for Hibs since a 3-0 victory over St Mirren in October last year and having not been risked in either Spanish friendly, could make an appearance against Dick Lukkien’s side if he gets the green light from the medical team.

Teenage quartet Jacob MacIntyre, Reuben McAllister, Kanayo Megwa, and Rudi Molotnikov could all be involved after impressing in Andalusia and new signing Riley Harbottle could also make his first appearance for his new side since joining from Nottingham Forest earlier this week.

Kick-off, TV, tickets

Only the East and West Stands will be open for Hibs fans for the game, with some travelling Groningen fans expected in the South Stand. The game kicks off at 7.15pm with turnstiles opening an hour prior, according to the club. Season ticket holders can attend the game free of charge but must redeem tickets online before the match.