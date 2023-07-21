Former Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen opened the scoring for the visitors after ten minutes, converting from close range, with Campbell adding a quickfire double shortly after the restart, scrambling home from close range after Élie Youan’s shot came off the post and looping a header in via the outstretched hands of Michael Verrips two minutes later.

Youan hit the post a second time as Hibs pushed for further goals, but weren’t troubled by Groningen in the final half an hour. Manager Lee Johnson made a number of changes in the second half, introducing Jimmy Jeggo, Elias Melkersen, Dan MacKay, Christian Doidge, and recent signing Riley Harbottle.

Here are three talking points from the friendly action…

Josh Campbell scrambles in the equaliser for Hibs against Groningen. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS Group

Makeshift Hibs

The general consensus is that Hibs have recruited well so far this summer, and there are more signings to come. But with a good few first-teamers missing last night – Martin Boyle, Chris Cadden, Ewan Henderson, Harry McKirdy, Lewis Miller, Joe Newell, and Jordan Obita were all sidelined – Hibs looked decidedly makeshift, particularly in the first half.

Things were more cohesive in the second half and Campbell’s quickfire double came with the same team on the pitch that had started. But Hibs won’t be afforded much time, if any, to settle in competitive matches. Fast starts will be crucial in some matches. The good thing for Lee Johnson is that he should have a few of the walking wounded back in time for, if not the European games, the start of the league season.

Can Youan pick up where he left off?

Youan might not have got on the scoresheet but he hit the woodwork twice – the first effort leading to Hibs’ equaliser – and he was a constant thorn in Groningen’s side in a slightly unfamiliar role on the right flank. His pace caused problems all game and his tracking back ensured the visitors got no joy in attacking sense either. The prospect of Youan on one flank and Martin Boyle on the other should be a mouthwatering one for Hibs fans and Lee Johnson, and an ominous one for opposition teams. There are still times that he picks the wrong option, or tries to beat one man too many, but those instances are become more and more rare and if he can pick up where he left off last season, and even build on it, he should have a fine season in green and white.

Molotnikov makes his mark