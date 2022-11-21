Fans have secured nearly 10,000 tickets for Sunday’s league clash, which will also determine the first winner of the Capital Cup. Entry to the game has been made free by Hibs thanks to support from sponsor Baillie Gifford, with fans from both sides flocking to secure their tickets. Last season’s Easter Road derby, played in September 2021, set the previous SWPL attendance record of 5,512, and 3,508 fans were at the return fixture at Tynecastle in December last year. A record crowd of 10,182 also watched Scotland play Ireland in a World Cup play-off against Ireland at Hampden last month.

However, the existing SWPL record could beat that and more than double the record, with more tickets still expected to be secured before Sunday’s game. Hibs announced last week that more than 6,500 tickets had been secured and consequently opened the East Stand due to demand for the fixture. The Famous Five will host a singing section for home fans, which has sold out and is expected to generate a big-match atmosphere. The match on Sunday kicks off at 4.10pm.

Hibs currently sit sixth in the SWPL after a 6-0 over Glasgow Girls on Sunday. They are four points behind Hearts, who are having a successful campaign so far after a strong recruitment drive by manager Eva Olid in the summer and are fourth in the table despite a 3-0 defeat away to Celtic on Sunday.