Hibs v Hearts: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds; referee

Who: Hibs v Hearts. What: Scottish Cup fourth round. Where: Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. When: Sunday, January 22. Kick-off 3pm. Referee: Don Robertson (VAR: Greg Aitken)

TV and ticket info

Hibs attacker Elie Youan and Hearts defender Kye Rowles battle for possession during the 1-1 draw at Easter Road earlier in the season. Picture: SNS

Tickets are still available in the home end and can be purchased online, over the phone or in person at the Easter Road ticket office. The away end is sold out.

The match will be broadcast live by Viaplay. Coverage begins at 1.30pm and runs until 5.30pm. Hearts TV and Hibs TV subscribers in the UK and Ireland can listen to live audio commentary.

Team news

Joe Newell misses out through suspension after his red card in the semi-final last term. Jake Doyle-Hayes is rated as 50-50 to make his first start since August. Both Paul Hanlon and Chris Cadden trained on Friday. Mykola Kukharevych is out until the middle of next month at the earliest, while Martin Boyle is a long-term absentee.

Toby Sibbick is expected to be fit despite being forced off during Wednesday’s thumping 5-0 win over Aberdeen. It remains to be seen whether recent signing Garang Kuol will be fit in time to feature. Peter Haring and Gary Mackay-Steven remain sidelined, while Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce, Craig Halkett and Craig Gordon are long-term absentees.

Form guide

Last week’s draw against Dundee United was a second unbeaten for Hibs in a run of two defeats in five. They have, however, lost nine of their last 13.

Hearts are on a eight-game unbeaten run and have lost just once in their last eleven (away to Rangers) in domestic football. The Gorgie Road side have scored 24 goals in that stretch and have kept clean sheets in three of their last four.

Head-to-head

Hearts are on an eight-game unbeaten run against their fiercest rivals. The last Hibs victory came in December 2019 when Martin Boyle’s double earned a 2-0 victory for Jack Ross’ side against Daniel Stendel’s doomed Hearts outfit at Tynecastle.

Manager thoughts

Hibs manager Lee Johnson said: “It’s a massive game. Easter Road will be absolutely rocking. I love to manage and coach in these games and the boys are well up for it. We had the hurt of the recent loss and this is a huge opportunity for us to spin things back in a positive light.”

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson said: “Derbies work both ways. It’s good to go into them in good form, but it can also serve as the catalyst for starting a run of form. No matter what happens, we need to show up and perform well. The players understand the magnitude of the game going into it.”

Bookies’ odds

Home 8/5, Draw 12/5, Away 29/20, with Bet365.

Another thing

Robbie Neilson is going in search of his first win at Easter Road as Hearts manager. He's been in charge of five games so far: two in the Scottish Championship, two in the Premiership and one in the Scottish Cup. His record is three draws and two defeats. It’ll either be three defeats or his first victory after this one as the game will be decided by extra-time or penalties if a draw after 90 minutes.

