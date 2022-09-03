Hibs v Kilmarnock team news: McKirdy debut, Fish involvement, striker set to miss out

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of the three deadline day signings could be involved while seven first-teamers are sidelined through injury.

Long-term absentees Rocky Bushiri, Kevin Dabrowski, Kyle Magennis, Aiden McGeady, Demetri Mitchell, and Kevin Nisbet are all sidelined while Norwegian forward Elias Melkersen will also miss out with concussion, sustained in the 1-0 defeat by St Mirren.

Assistant manager Jamie McAllister, who will take the team along with fellow No.2 Adam Owen and first-team coach David Gray, spoke of how the 19-year-old was affected.

“Melks came off the pitch the other day [in Paisley] and I was walking him to the dressing room when he stumbled into me and asked me, ‘Macca, what day is it, where am I?’.

“So we’ve got to make sure he’s okay. There are a lot more protocols in place now, which I think is better.

“It’s so dangerous now and you might have played on back when I was playing, but I think it’s important you identify it and make sure the right protocols are followed.

“People’s health is at risk, which is more important than football.”

Harry McKirdy could make his debut after FIFA approved his transfer from Swindon late on Friday while Manchester United loanee Will Fish could bolster the Hibees’ defensive options, likely from the bench.

Ukrainian striker Mykola Kukharevych is still awaiting the green light and won’t be involved, but Hibs are hopeful of receiving clearance for the on-loan Troyes forward sooner rather than later.