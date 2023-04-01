News you can trust since 1873
Hibs v Motherwell injury news as midfielder expected to return to the fold

Joe Newell is expected to be back in the squad for Saturday’s match as Hibs host Motherwell at Easter Road.

By Craig Fowler
Published 1st Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

The midfielder has been absent for the last couple of months due to an ankle problem. Manager Lee Johnson preached caution over his return as he’s still getting little flare ups, though he could still play a part in the match against Stuart Kettlewell’s side.

A recent injury update from the Easter Road club revealed Rocky Bushiri is on course to return from his own ankle injury towards the end of this month. The Belgian centre-back has been missing since the Scottish Cup exit to Hearts.

Kyle Magennis is on a similar timeline after seeing a specialist about a pelvic problem. Martin Boyle and Aiden McGeady are both confirmed as being out for the rest of the season with a knee and hamstring injury, respectively.

Hibs midfielder Joe Newell back in training after recovering from injury. Picture: SNS
Elie Youan is unavailable through suspension.

