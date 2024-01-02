News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Hibs v Motherwell - last 10 meetings in pictures including memorable Scottish Cup penalty shoot-out

Nick Montgomery's side welcome the North Lanarkshire club to Easter Road in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 09:43 GMT

Hibs are kicking off 2024 in front of a home crowd this afternoon as Motherwell make the trip to Easter Road.

Nick Montgomery's side are looking to put the disappointment of their Edinburgh Derby loss to Hearts behind them by picking up three points to start the new year. Standing in their way are the Steelmen who have struggled for results in recent weeks but did end 2023 with a 3-1 win at home to Livingston.

There have been some memorable encounters between Hibs and Motherwell in recent seasons, and a few forgettable ones, and here are the last 10 meetings in pictures:

Conor Wilkinson and Mika Biereth scored the goals for the hosts in their other meeting this season as a late Adam Le Fondre penalty was only a consolation

1. Motherwell 2-1 Hibs (Aug 23)

Conor Wilkinson and Mika Biereth scored the goals for the hosts in their other meeting this season as a late Adam Le Fondre penalty was only a consolation

Photo Sales
The last meeting at Easter Road was decided by a Kevin van Veen doubles as the visitors won 3-1

2. Hibs 1-3 Motherwell (Apr 23)

The last meeting at Easter Road was decided by a Kevin van Veen doubles as the visitors won 3-1

Photo Sales
Hibs last win over Motherwell came 12 months ago as Kevin Nisbet netted a hat-trick at Fir Park

3. Motherwell 2-3 Hibs (Jan 23)

Hibs last win over Motherwell came 12 months ago as Kevin Nisbet netted a hat-trick at Fir Park

Photo Sales
Ryan Porteous scored the only goal of the game to win it for Hibs as the visitors ended the game with ten men

4. Hibs 1-0 Motherwell (Oct 22)

Ryan Porteous scored the only goal of the game to win it for Hibs as the visitors ended the game with ten men

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Motherwell