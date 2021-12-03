Hibs v Motherwell: Team news, starting XIs, how to watch live, match odds

Hibs defeated Motherwell on penalties the last time the two sides faced each other at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

Where and when

The match will take place at Easter Road Stadium on Saturday, December 4. The match has a 3pm kick-off.

How to watch

The match will be available to watch on pay-per-view via the Hibs subscription site. It will cost £15 to screen live. Hibs TV subscribers can listen to live audio commentary.

Team news

Christian Doidge will return to the Hibs squad after missing the last two games following his suspension for a red card received in the 1-0 loss at Ross County. The striker was forced to sit out a bounce game in midweek but has since recovered. Kyle Magennis remains absent as he battles back from an injury which has kept him out of action since September, while Daniel MacKay and Melker Hallberg stepped up their recoveries by appearing in the midweek friendly against Dunfermline Athletic.

Motherwell will be without Barry Maguire following his red card for picking up two bookings in the Steelmen’s 1-0 victory over Dundee United in midweek. Solholm Johansen has a chance of featuring at Easter Road after going off with cramp.

Possible line-ups

Hibs: Macey; McGinn, Porteous, Hanlon; Cadden, Doyle-Hayes, Newell, Doig; Boyle; Nisbet, Doidge.

Motherwell: Kelly; O’Donnell, Lamie, Mugabi, McGinley; Slattery, Grimshaw, Goss; Woolery, Van Veen, Watt

Referee

Colin Steven takes charge of his first Hibs match since the 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in October last season. He’s only officiated four cinch Premiership games so far this campaign. Motherwell last saw the whistler during a 3-1 win against Livingston toward the end of last term.

Head to head

It’s been seven games since the home team won this fixture inside 90 minutes. That honour came the way of the Leith club in Jack Ross’ first match in charge after the former Alloa, St Mirren and Sunderland boss replaced Paul Heckingbottom. Although, Hibs did emerge victorious after penalty kicks in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Graham Alexander’s side last term despite losing a late 2-0 lead, which was the last time the teams met at Easter Road. The previous meeting took place on the opening weekend of the season at Fir Park with the away side winning 3-2.

What the managers said

Hibs manager Jack Ross: "Since the Covid-enforced break we've looked like a better team. We look a strong team again. We've had a mixed bag in terms of results – two wins and two defeats – but I think we've got a strong case to say we shouldn't have lost the two we lost. We've got to turn that into a consistent run of results again though to push us back up the table."

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander: “Our focus has to be spot on in order for us to play. It doesn’t matter what you do on the ball or off the ball during a game. If you’re not mentally right, you’re not going to do yourself justice.”

What the bookies say

Hibs are odds-on favourites but only just at 5/6. A Motherwell victory will return odds of 3/1, while a draw is set at 13/5. (All odds come courtesy of Bet365.)

