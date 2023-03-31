Hibs v Motherwell: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds; referee

Match details

Who: Hibs v Motherwell. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. When: Saturday, April 1. Kick-off 3pm. Referee: Graham Grainger (Chris Graham on VAR).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV and ticket info

Kevin Nisbet netted a hat-trick the last time Hibs played Motherwell. Picture: SNS

The SPFL no longer permits live streaming inside the UK & Ireland for games kicking off at 3pm on a Saturday. But international subscribers can watch live on Hibs TV.

Tickets for the game are still available from the Hibs website and ticket office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team news

Elie Youan is suspended for this encounter having been sent off in the 2-1 defeat at Celtic last time around. Will Fish is expected to play despite being forced off in that game with a knock. Joe Newell is back in contention but unlikely to start. Rocky Bushiri and Kyle Magennis will return from their injuries towards the end of next month. Martin Boyle and Aiden McGeady are out for the season.

Form guide

Hibs have lost their last two after a seven-game unbeaten stretch in the cinch Premiership, though both defeats came against the Old Firm. Motherwell lost their unbeaten run under new boss Stuart Kettlewell last time out against Rangers. They’d picked up ten points out of 12 prior to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head-to-head

Hibs have a seven-game unbeaten streak going against their Fir Park opponents with just one defeat in their last 12 meetings. They’ve won both encounters this season.

Manager thoughts

Hibs manager Lee Johnson said: “It's a tough game. Motherwell are a notoriously strong side in this division but we feel we certainly have strength in depth now. We've still got three or four big injuries, players we'd rather have on the pitch – Bushiri, McGeady, Magennis, Boyle – but at the same time we have players back now. We're hoping Joe Newell will be in and around it at the weekend; Jake Doyle-Hayes I thought was excellent against Celtic; Harry McKirdy's back in, Kevin Nisbet is ready to go for sure. I feel like the bench is strong and as a manager making decisions, if you can look around at your bench and everyone's champing at the bit to get on then that's a really positive sign."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bookies’ odds

Hibs 4/5, Draw 13/5, Motherwell 7/2 with Bet365

Message from the editor