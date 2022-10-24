Adult tickets are £5 and under 13s can go for with a paying adult to watch second round first leg, which kicks off on Wednesday at 7pm. More than 3,000 inspired the under-19s to victory over FK Molde in the previous round at Easter Road and club chiefs are anticipating expecting another good turnout. Like last time, a singing section behind the goals in the Famous Five stands is being opened again.

Hibs are currently competing in the domestic champions path of the competition. Should Steve Kean’s progress, they will face a Champions League Group runner-up in a play-off for a spot in the last 16 of the competition. Participating in the competition for the first time – the under-19s overcame Norwegian team FK Molde in a dramatic penalty shoot-out at Easter Road in the previous round – after the two-legged tie ended all square.

Kean has prepared his squad by using the cinch Reserve League and cinch Reserve Cup fixtures as opportunities to maximise playing time for older players in the squad, who can’t play in regular under-18 fixtures. Josh O’Connor, Murray Aiken, Jacob Blaney, Kanayo Megwa, Robbie Hamilton, Oscar MacIntyre and Murray Johnson, Malik Zaid, Josh McCulloch and Ethan Laidlaw all featured for the development in recent wins against Livingston and Queen’s Park. Youngsters Rudi Molotnikov and Jacob MacIntyre both scored on their Scotland U17s’ debuts last week..