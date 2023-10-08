Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

GK - Katie Fraine - 5/10

Unfortunately for Fraine, she had few saves to make apart from the goals. While she didn’t have a chance with Partick’s first, the 35-year-old should have done better with their second as the defence made a mess off the corner.

RB - Mya Christie - 5/10

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poppy Lawson was unable to stop Partick from finding a way through. Image Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL

Christie struggled on the right side compared to her usual position as a left-back. Her attacking ability is clearly there but she still caught out too often. However, this improved in the second half before she came off.

CB - Leah Eddie - 6/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre-back put in a decent performance at the back. In the first half, she seemingly controlled the backline with little getting past the Scottish international. However, as the game progressed, Partick found more holes in the Hibs seemed more open at the back as they looked to find a way back into the game.

CB - Poppy Lawson - 6/10

Again, like Eddie, Lawson had a good game up until the 70-minute mark but as the game progressed and Hibs continued to chase the game, Hibs looked open. With the fixture only being the first time in four league games the hosts have conceded, you’d bet on them bouncing back.

LB - Sarah Leishman - 6/10

The fullback kept the left flank quietly secure throughout, however, any time Partick doubled up down the wing it would often cause problems.

CM - Ellis Notley - 5/10

A rare bad game for Notley as Hibs struggled to keep the ball after the goal. The midfielder should have also done better with Partick’s second with her poor clearance providing the opportunity for Sinclair to score.

CM - Michaela McAlonie - 6/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McAlonie had some good flashes throughout the game with her drives from the middle of the pitch into Partick’s defence providing a real threat.

CAM - Shannon McGregor - 5/10

Hibs struggled to create many clear chances through the middle of the pitch with Partick’s defence closing out many of McGregor’s efforts to cut open their backline.

RW - Abbie Ferguson - 7/10

The winger was one of Hibs’ few bright sparks in the game but still could have had a few herself. Her pace and trickery continue to cause the defence problems, but ultimately, she could have had a brace by the end of the game with the youngster carving out multiple chances at 0-0.

ST - Jorian Baucom - 6/10

It wasn’t Baucom’s day up top. The striker had a few chances to get Hibs ahead but just couldn’t find the magic touch to hit the back of the net. On another day, she may have had a hat-trick.

LW - Tegan Bowie - 7/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again, Bowie was arguably Hibs’ best player on the pitch. The winger carved out multiple chances for the hosts but for one reason or another, neither her nor her teammates could bury them.

Sub - Brooke Nunn - 6/10

Had little time to make an impact.

Sub - Eilidh Adams - 6/10

Didn’t manage to make an impact with the time she had on.

Sub - Rosie Livingstone - 6/10