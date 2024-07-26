How to watch Hibs v Peterhead - Is League Cup group stage match on TV? Kick off and live stream details
Hibs are back in Premier Sports Cup group stage action after their defeat at the hands of Kelty Hearts this weekend. They’ll soon be taking on Peterhead - if you’d like to watch the game from the comfort of your own home, here’s everything that you’ll need to know ahead of kick-off.
Their loss against Kelty Hearts means that Hibs are not yet guaranteed a spot in the next round of the competition - however, a win over Peterhead would almost certainly confirm their progression. Outside of their loss to Kelty on July 20, Hibs have won two of their three Scottish League Cup games so far. They opened their account with an impressive 5-0 away win over Elgin City and followed it up with a 5-0 victory over Queen’s Park.
When does Hibs vs Peterhead kick off and where can I watch it on TV?
Hibs vs Peterhead will be broadcasted live on Premier Sports on Saturday, July 27 at Easter Road, with a scheduled kick off time of 3pm. This is, of course, subject to change in the face of unforeseen circumstances.
When does the next round of the Scottish League Cup start?
The draw for the second round of the Scottish League Cup is due to take place on Sunday, July 28. It will be broadcasted live on Premier Sports, following their coverage of Motherwell vs Partick Thistle (which will kick off at 3pm).
Following this, the quarter finals will be held on the weekend of September 21, with the semi finals pencilled in for November 2-3. The final will take place on Sunday, December 15.
Meanwhile, the games in the second round of the competition are due to be played on the weekend starting on August 17. Only one team has qualified for the second round thus far - Dundee FC, who finished top of Group D over the likes of Annan Athletic, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Arbroath.
However, teams such as Livingston, Alloa Athletic and Aberdeen are all top of their respective groups and look likely to progress - could Hibs face off against any of them in the next round of the tournament?
The seeded teams for the next round of the competition are Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Kilmarnock and St Mirren, after they all finished in the top five of the Scottish Premiership last season.
Last season, the Scottish League Cup was won by Rangers. The Light Blues faced off against Aberdeen in the final, with James Tavernier scoring the only goal of the game in the 76th minute. The Gers have won the Scottish League Cup more times than any other club, with 28 trophies in their cabinet - the team in second, Celtic, have won it 21 times in total.