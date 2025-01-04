Hibs’ five game unbeaten run will face a tough test this weekend as they host Rangers at Easter Road in their latest Scottish Premiership fixture.
David Gray’s side are looking to keep their excellent momentum going but will come up against a Gers’ side who are high on confidence after a 3-0 Old Firm derby win over rivals Celtic. Meanwhile, both Hibs and Rangers have their injury problems to deal with as a total of eight first team players are expected to miss the match across both clubs with two further doubts.
Here is the latest Hibs injury news and Rangers injury news with confirmed outs and doubts for this weekend’s match at Easter Road:
