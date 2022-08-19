Hibs v Rangers: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news, likely line-ups, referee

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Match details

Who? Hibs v Rangers.

What? cinch Premiership, matchday four.

Rangers' Steven Davis and Ryan Porteous in action the last time Hibs played hosts to Saturday's opponents. Picture: SNS

Where? Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh.

When? Saturday, 20 August. 12.30pm kick-off.

How to watch

The game is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins at 12 noon and finishes at 3pm. Highlights of the match will be available on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.30pm.

Team news

Hibs manager Lee Johnson admits he faces a tough decision over whether or not to play defender Marijan Čabraja against Rangers on Saturday following the death of his father. The Croatian wants to play but will be flying back to Edinburgh today following the funeral on Thursday.

Rocky Bushiri and Josh Campbell are in contention for a return after each missing the defeat at Livingston with hamstring issues.

Demetri Mitchell, Lewis Stevenson, Kevin Nisbet, Kyle Magennis, Aiden McGeady and Elias Melkersen are among those likely to miss out on Saturday, while key men like Martin Boyle and Paul Hanlon are available but still getting up to speed.

Possible starting XIs

Hibs: Marshall; Cadden, Bushiri, Porteous, Cabraja; Kenneh, Newell; Boyle, Henderson, Youan; Doidge.

Rangers: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Lundstram, Kamara, Tillman; Wright, Colak, Matondo

Previous meeting

Shaun Maloney’s side lost 2-0 to Rangers the last time the teams met, in a league match at Ibrox in early February. Paul McGinn was guilty of giving away an early penalty, which James Tavernier converted from the spot, before Alfredo Morelos wrapped up the points in the second half. It was a closer affair in the last meeting at Easter Road as it took Rangers 85 minutes to break down Hibs’ stubborn resistance with Kemar Roofe netting from the penalty spot.

Referee

Willie Collum’s last game involving Rangers was certainly a contest Hibs fans had a vested interest in as the experienced whistler took charge of the Scottish Cup final with the Ibrox side winning 2-0 after extra-time. His last match involving the Easter Road club was also in the cup. It was the 2-1 win over Motherwell where he sent off Bevis Mugabi inside the first minute.

