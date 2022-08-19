Hibs v Rangers: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news, likely line-ups, referee
Everything you need to know prior to this Saturday’s clash in the Capital.
Match details
What? cinch Premiership, matchday four.
Where? Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh.
When? Saturday, 20 August. 12.30pm kick-off.
How to watch
The game is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins at 12 noon and finishes at 3pm. Highlights of the match will be available on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.30pm.
Team news
Hibs manager Lee Johnson admits he faces a tough decision over whether or not to play defender Marijan Čabraja against Rangers on Saturday following the death of his father. The Croatian wants to play but will be flying back to Edinburgh today following the funeral on Thursday.
Rocky Bushiri and Josh Campbell are in contention for a return after each missing the defeat at Livingston with hamstring issues.
Demetri Mitchell, Lewis Stevenson, Kevin Nisbet, Kyle Magennis, Aiden McGeady and Elias Melkersen are among those likely to miss out on Saturday, while key men like Martin Boyle and Paul Hanlon are available but still getting up to speed.
Possible starting XIs
Hibs: Marshall; Cadden, Bushiri, Porteous, Cabraja; Kenneh, Newell; Boyle, Henderson, Youan; Doidge.
Rangers: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Lundstram, Kamara, Tillman; Wright, Colak, Matondo
Previous meeting
Shaun Maloney’s side lost 2-0 to Rangers the last time the teams met, in a league match at Ibrox in early February. Paul McGinn was guilty of giving away an early penalty, which James Tavernier converted from the spot, before Alfredo Morelos wrapped up the points in the second half. It was a closer affair in the last meeting at Easter Road as it took Rangers 85 minutes to break down Hibs’ stubborn resistance with Kemar Roofe netting from the penalty spot.
Referee
Willie Collum’s last game involving Rangers was certainly a contest Hibs fans had a vested interest in as the experienced whistler took charge of the Scottish Cup final with the Ibrox side winning 2-0 after extra-time. His last match involving the Easter Road club was also in the cup. It was the 2-1 win over Motherwell where he sent off Bevis Mugabi inside the first minute.