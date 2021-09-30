Hibs v Rangers: Premier Sports Cup semi-final ticket prices and stands revealed
Hibs fans will be housed in the south and east stands at Hampden Park for their Premier Sports Cup semi-final.
The Easter Road club return to Mount Florida on Sunday, November 20 where they will face Rangers.
Supporters of the Ibrox side will occupy the north and west stands as well as a section of the south.
Ticket prices for the game have been frozen with briefs for adults ranging between £25 and £35, while it will be £10 for under-16s and over-65s.
SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “We are thrilled to finally be welcoming fans back to Hampden for this season’s Premier Sports Cup semi-finals and delighted to confirm that ticket prices remain frozen since 2017/18.”
Hibs, who face Rangers in the cinch Premiership this weekend in a top-of-the-table clash, will announce ticket information for the semi-final which kicks off at 4pm via their own channels in due course.