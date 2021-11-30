Hibs v Rangers: preview and team news

Josh Doig battles with Rangers captain James Tavernier during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden

After the highs of Hampden, Hibs came crashing back to Earth with a bump a few days later by losing in the Premiership at Ross County and having both Boyle and Christian Doidge sent off.

It was a sixth straight league defeat and things looked to be going from bad to worse in Perth at the weekend when St Johnstone took the lead. Two late goals, however, stopped the rot to rescue three much-needed league points for manager Jack Ross.

It has released the pressure valve that had been intensifying with each defeat and means Ross and his players head into this re-match against the champions in far more confident mood.

Newly-installed Ibrox manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was watching from the stands when Rangers team were ripped apart by Boyle in the cup clash a week past Sunday.

But the Dutchman has warned Hibs to expect a very different team this time. He has made an impressive start to his reign, secure a place in the Europa League knockout stages by defeating Sparta Prague followed by an away win over Livingston in the Premiership.

Where and when

The Premiership fixture takes place on Wednesday December 1 at Easter Road, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Head to head

There have been a few draws but more than five years have passed since Hibs last beat Rangers at Easter Road. That was the 3-2 victory in the Championship back in April 2016. Since then there have been three draws and four Rangers wins.

Team news

Martin Boyle is back for Hibs are missing the St Johnstone game through suspension, but Christian Doidge remains must sit out for another game. Kemar Roofe is set to return for Rangers.

Possible line-ups

Hibernian: Macey; McGinn, Porteous, Hanlon; Cadden, Newell, Doyle-Hayes, Campbell Doig, Nisbet, Boyle

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic; Aribo, Kamara; Arfield, Kent, Hagi; Morelos

Referee

John Beaton will be the man in the middle.

What the managers said

Jack Ross: “There have been a bit of an edge to the games in recent times and I would expect that to be the same. That helps players because I’d imagine atmosphere-wise at Easter Road it will lend itself to hopefully the same type of game as we saw at Hampden.”

Giovanni van Bronckhorst: “I have a different style and a different play than the team used on that day (at Hampden). Of course, we looked back to the game where we played them last. It will be a difficult game because it is not the same way of playing. Still, you can see the threats that Hibs have got.”

TV watch

The match will be shown live on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 7pm. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app. Non-subscribers can purchase a one-off day pass via Now TV for £9.99.

What the bookies say

Hibs are priced around 13/2 to win, with Rangers 4/9. You can get 10/3 for the draw.

