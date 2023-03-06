Hibs v Rangers: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds; referee

Match details

Who: Hibs v Rangers. What: cinch Premiership fixture. Where: Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. When: Wednesday, March 8, 7.45pm kick-off. Referee: Don Robertson (David Dickinson on VAR)

TV and ticket info

Rangers twice came from behind to defeat Hibs 3-2 at Ibrox the last time the teams met. Picture: SNS

Hibs are choosing to make this game one of their five available pay-per-view matches throughout the season. The cost is £12.99. Hibs TV international subscribers can watch the match as part of their package. Tickets are still available from the Hibs website or ticket office.

Team news

Joe Newell and Jake Doyle-Hayes are in contention to return after the weekend victory over Livingston came too soon for the pair. Kevin Nisbet and Mykola Kukharevych did return for that contest as the club’s injury woes began to lessen, though Aiden McGeady was ruled out for 4-6 months last week. He joins long-term absentees Harry McKirdy, Rocky Bushiri and Martin Boyle on the treatment table.

Malik Tillman could return for Rangers after missing the 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock at the weekend. Ridvan Yilmaz is close to coming back from injury but Wednesday will come too soon. Tom Lawrence, Steven Davis, Filip Helander and Kemar Roofe are long-term absentees.

Form guide

The victory over Livingston at the weekend now makes it seven games unbeaten for Hibs with five victories and two draws. It’s one defeat and one draw for Rangers in Michael Beale’s 16 games in charge of the Ibrox side, stretching back to the 3-2 win over the Hibees in Glasgow last time around.

Head-to-head

Rangers have won seven of the last ten meetings between the clubs. Hibs have a pair of league draws and the famous 3-1 victory in the League Cup semi-final in November 2021.

Manager thoughts

Hibs manager Lee Johnson: “We’re going into two difficult games, but it’s another big emotional occasion on Wednesday and if the fans support us like they did today, then we will have a chance.”

Rangers boss Michael Beale: “Our away form is strong and we will go there confident, it should make for a good game. It makes for a nicer game of football when two teams go head-to-head, it is always a good game when we go to Easter Road.”

Bookies’ odds

Hibs 5/1, Draw 16/5, Rangers 11/20 with Bet365.com

