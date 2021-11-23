Hibs v Rangers: Watch Hibs fans celebrate as the final whistle blows at Hampden against Rangers
Hibs fans enjoyed a day to remember at the national stadium as their team raced into a 3-0 lead over Rangers after half an hour and saw out the match comfortably to win the Premier Sports Cup semi-final 3-1.
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 10:56 am
Updated
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 1:07 pm
Filmed from the Hibs end, where an estimated 10,000 supporters were backing the the team, here’s the moment referee Kevin Clancy blew the final whistle to kick-start the celebrations as Jack Ross and his team secured a place in the final against Celtic on December 19.
