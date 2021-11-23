Filmed from the Hibs end, where an estimated 10,000 supporters were backing the the team, here’s the moment referee Kevin Clancy blew the final whistle to kick-start the celebrations as Jack Ross and his team secured a place in the final against Celtic on December 19.

The final whistle sounds at Hampden