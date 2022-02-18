How to watch Hibs v Ross County: Stream details, team news, betting odds

Though results have been difficult to come by for Shaun Maloney’s side this year, they were buoyed by the 3-1, come-from-behind victory over Arbroath in the Scottish Cup last weekend against a side who currently top the Championship table.

Where and when?

Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Saturday, February 19. 3pm kick-off.

Christian Doidge battles with Alex Iacovitti during Hibs' 3-0 win over Ross County at Easter Road in August. Picture: SNS

How to watch

Tickets are still available for the match and can be purchased through the Hibs ticket office. For those who wish to watch at home, a live stream is available for £15 through Hibs’ pay-per-view service.

Team news

Demetri Mitchell has joined a mounting injury list after suffering a foot injury in last weekend’s win over Arbroath. It is not yet known how long the left-sided attacker will be out for.

Harry Clarke is not expected back for another four or five weeks, while Kyle Magennis is still absent from a long-term injury. Paul Hanlon, Paul McGinn and Joe Newell are all expected to remain absent for tomorrow.

Ross County made the signing of former Southampton youngster Josh Sims during the week. Having not been with a club since last summer it seems unlikely the attacker will be fit enough to play much of a part this weekend.

Referee

Saturday’s game will be only the second time Hibs have encountered Steven McLean this season after the 2-0 win over Livingston in August. According to refereeing statistics on transfermarkt.com it’s McLean’s first top-flight match since Boxing Day. He’s yet to officiate a Ross County fixture this term.

Head to head

Since Ross County’s return to the top flight in 2019 the head-to-head record is exactly equal in terms of results. There have been eight matches played, Hibs have won three, County have won three and there have been two draws. Hibs have a three-goal advantage over that time.

The last result was a 1-0 win to the Staggies just a few days after Hibs defeated Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final. Blair Spittal scored the only goal while Christian Doidge and Martin Boyle were both sent off for Jack Ross’ men.

Hibs handedly won the last meeting in Leith as Martin Boyle, Kyle Magennis and Christian Doidge were on target in a 3-0 triumph.

What the manager said

"It’s difficult, six really important senior players are missing, and it really brings the average age of the outfield players down, which might be too young, but it also gives players an opportunity. We’ve got some really talented young players; they will have moments of inconsistency, but we will have to support them. They’ll have to show us what they can do against Ross County." (Hibs manager Shaun Maloney)

"We go into another period before the international break so there is a real focus on going down to Hibs and doing well. The league is very tight in all aspects at the moment so we know what we need to do. It will be tough game. Hibs are a big club, a good support and we are really looking forward to it." (Ross County boss Malky Mackay)

What the bookies say

Hibs 4/5, Ross County 10/3, Draw 5/2 (odds courtesy of Bet365)

