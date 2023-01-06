Hibs v Spartans: Debbie McCulloch eyeing trophy opportunity and new signing Katie Lockwood promising goals

Hibs and Spartans will go head to head in the Scottish Cup on Sunday. Picture: Mark Brown / SFC

In one of two Edinburgh derbies in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Sunday, Hibs host Spartans at Meadowbank Stadium. It is the first game of the new year since the Christmas break. Spartans have been without a competitive match since December 4 and are excited to be back.

“I am looking forward to getting back to competitive action, it’s been a long time since we have had a competitive game”, McCulloch told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Looking forward to getting back into action and the players are too with the Scottish Cup as well. It is a good opportunity for us to push on in the competition. Everyone was probably expecting an easier game than what we have got, but it will be good for us.

“The cup gives us an opportunity to be able to win something and we know what success winning the cup would bring to the club. Just like any other competition, we are looking to progress and do as well as we can.”

katie Lockwood is expected to make her Hibs debut on Sunday. Picture: HFC

Both clubs enjoyed a run in the SWPL Cup earlier this season with Spartans reaching the semi-finals and Hibs reaching the final only to lose 2-0 to Rangers at Tynecastle Park. Since the final, Dean Gibson’s side have taken advantage of the break to make changes to their squad. Krystyna Freda and Eleni Giannou have departed, with Brooke Nunn and Lockwood coming in.