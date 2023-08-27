News you can trust since 1873
Hibs v Spartans: Substitutes shine as two hit 8/10 in dramatic draw

Here’s our ratings for Hibs dramatic late 2-2 draw against Spartans.
By Jack Dawson
Published 27th Aug 2023, 17:01 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 17:01 BST

GK - Katie Fraine - 6/10

Unfortunately for the ‘keeper, little could have been done to stop the two goals.

RB - Lauren Doran-Barr - 6/10

Caley Gibb tackles Abbie Ferguson. Credit: (© ScottishPower Women’s Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)Caley Gibb tackles Abbie Ferguson. Credit: (© ScottishPower Women’s Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)
It was a tough game for the right-back especially in the first half as Sarah Clelland and Lauren Berman continued to cause problems for the 23-year-old. However, she managed the situation better in the second period before coming off.

CB - Leah Eddie - 6/10

Had a difficult first half as Spartans found themselves on top however, ensured the backline stayed strong in the second period.

CB - Poppy Lawson - 6/10

In the wars a bit today against a physical Hibs side. Despite a tough first half, the defender came out in the second period to put in a solid display

LB - Mya Christie - 6/10

Enjoyed more freedom in the second period to push down the left flank and cross balls into the box.

RM - Abbie Ferguson - 6/10

Possibly should have scored off a corner late in the first half. Had more freedom in the second period but was unable to really create a clearcut chance.

CM - Shannon McGregor - 6/10

In was a tough first half for the midfielder against a physical Spartans and should have scored late on. Was much improved in the second period.

CM - Ellis Notley - 7/10

Struggled to control the midfield in the first half but helped to really bring Hibs back into the game. Without her peach of a corner to Brooke Nunn, Hibs certainly wouldn’t have took anything from the game.

LM - Tegan Bowie - 8/10

Was easily Hibs most threatening player in attack as she continued to provide a threat on the left flank. Her pace and skill to beat a player helped to give the hosts a way into the Spartans box throughout.

ST - Eilidh Adams - 7/10

Arguably should have had a couple in the first half with some good chances coming the strikers way. However, was much improved in the second period as she won her side a vital penalty before coming off with an injury.

ST - Jorian Baucom - 7/10

Her physical presence was needed up top against a tough Spartans side. Put her penalty away with ease to help change the game.

Sub - Joelle Murray - 7/10

Came on to offer an experienced head and ensured Hibs could keep the pressure up as they searched for the equaliser with disciplined defending.

Sub - Naomi Powell - 6/10

Didn’t have enough time to make an impact

Sub - Rosie Livingstone - 6/10

Didn’t have much time to make an impact

Sub - Brooke Nunn - 8/10

The midfielder came on with one job, to find a way to get the equaliser and she definitely did that. In the last second of the game with everyone up, Nunn smashed a stunning volley into the net from a corner to pull back a point for the hosts.