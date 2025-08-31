Hibs were denied a chance to finally end their winless run against St Mirren by a late VAR drama at Easter Road, as they were refused a penalty appeal in injury time of a game that ended 1-1. A disputed goal by Miguel Freckleton on the hour mark, his bundled finish standing after a VAR check despite former Hibee Alex Gogic clearly being in an offside position bang in front of home goalkeeper Jordan Smith, put the visitors into the lead.

Rocky Bushiri’s equaliser from point-blank range just nine minutes later. But, despite throwing bodies and balls into the box, referee Matthew MacDermid blew for full-time only after an injury-time VAR check after a Thibault Klidje flick appeared to hit an opposition arm in the penalty box.

St Mirren were the only team Hibs failed to beat last season, an occasionally overlooked stat from a campaign where David Gray’s men racked up all sorts of incredible numbers. Not since September of 2023 had the Hibees defeated the Buddies, in fact – and their wait for a league victory went all the way back to May of that year.

A home side showing five changes from the starting line-up against Legia certainly showed plenty of intent to change that statistic from the off, with Junior Hoilett crashing an effort off the crossbar after just six minutes. Hoilett, Miguel Chaiwa, Thibaul Klidje and Martin Boyle all looked lively in the early exchanges, while a Nicky Cadden delivery – a left-footed in-swinger from the right – was headed just wide by Bushiri in the second phase of a set-piece play.

By the start of the second half, though, it looked as Hibs might have punched themselves out. Even the guys who didn’t put in titanic shifts on Thursday night looked heavy-legged and slow-witted as the game threatened to slip away from them.

The goal, from a St Mirren free-kick that was retaken after an infringement at the first attempt, was something of an all-round disaster. SOMEONE was definitely offside. But not the goal scorer, who almost certainly should have been picked up.

It didn’t take Hibs even 10 minutes to get back on level terms, as a corner from the left was flicked on and then bundled home at the back post by Bushiri. That set up grandstand finish. But, despite Klidje, Josh Mulligan and Kieron Bowie late chances, Gray’s men couldn’t bounce back from Thursday night’s UEFA Conference League heartbreak with a domestic win.

GK Jordan Smith 6/10 Rooted to the spot for the goal, although that may have had something to do with an offside Alex Gogic running across his eyeline. Good distibrution.

RCB Grant Hanley 6.5/10 Great late clearance off the line just as Jayden Richardson looked like scoring. Would like to know more about his role at the free-kick that gave the visitors their breakthrough.

CB Rocky Bushiri 7/10 Flashed a header wide of the post in an early spell of ascendancy for Hibs. And then bundled home the equaliser, amid much celebration.