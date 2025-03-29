Hibs extended their unbeaten league run to a staggering 15 games – and won their sixth home game in a row, in all competitions – as they saw off relegation-haunted St Johnstone on a blustery afternoon at Easter Road. Victory kept David Gray’s men in third place in the Scottish Premiership, strengthening their challenge to secure European football for next season.

Two up inside the opening half hour, thanks to goals from Junior Hoilett and Martin Boyle, the home side never looked troubled by the team from Perth. And Kieron Bowie converted a penalty - having won the spot kick himself - in injury time to make teh final score 3-0; it did not flatter the hosts.

Hibs hit the font early, their opener demonstrating the value of hard graft, high pressing and technical excellence at the right moment. Starting with Dylan Levitt forcing a turnover, Hibs just swamped St Johnstone in their own box, as a Martin Boyle shot was saved and the ball was constantly kept alive by the hosts – until Hoilett could square up his defender, drop the shoulder and send a right-footed shot curling into the far corner.

And the second goal? Very similar to the first, in its creation, as Hoilett turned provider by mugging Sven Sprangler as the midfielder dawdled in that danger zone just outside his own box. Having halted the build-up at source, Hoilett slid the ball to Boyle, who sent a low right-footed shot beyond Andrew Fisher.

Two goals down and looking bereft of all hope, St Johnstone threw on THREE substitutes at half-time, as Simo Valakari gambled on something – anything – injecting a bit of life into a side rooted to the foot of the table. A desperate punt, it did little to change the balance of play.

Hibs continued to apply pressure, without ever looking stretched defensively themselves. And they were able to ring the changes in a contest that had been beyond doubt for a very long time, calling on Kieron Bowie, Dwight Gayle and – for a home debut – January signing Alasana Manneh, with Josh Campbell replacing Hoilett in the dying moments. As he left he field, the Canadian got a standing ovation that was, all things considered, entirely deserved.

There was still time for Hibs to add to the score, as Rocky Bushiri led a madcap charge that ended with Bowie being tripped inside the box. After the inevitably lengthy VAR check, Bowie stepped up to send Andrew Fisher the wrong way from the spot.

1 . GK Jordan Smith 6.5/10 Given very little to do by visitors who looked doomed, down and already on their way to the SPFL Championship. Stayed focused in blustery conditions and used the ball well in build-up. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB Lewis Miller 7/10 Straight back from Socceroos duty, the big defender galloped about to good effect on the right side of the back three, pushing forward to join the attack with frequency – and to good effect. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri 7.5/10 Hibs fans sang the big man’s name with gusto a couple of times. A plea intended to nudge along those contract talks? Did a lot of organisational work to catch a variety of St Johnstone players offside by marshalling the high defensive line - and led the charge to win the penalty in the last act of the game. | SNS Group Photo Sales