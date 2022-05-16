Hibs veteran Darren McGregor hints at coaching role as he discusses Easter Road future

The 36-year-old led the side out for the final match of the Scottish Premiership season and kept a clean sheet as the Easter Road side ended a difficult season on a positive note.

McGregor has made no secret of his desire to get in to coaching and with Hibs restarting their development team next season, it’s not unthinkable that he could be involved with the squad.

Speaking after the Saints game he said: “I have a year left [on my contract] but I’m not naive; I’m 37 in August.

“I’m still a young man in normal terms but it is getting harder. I don’t want to block the pathway for younger guys coming up but I feel I can still do a job.

“I worked so hard to get here and if I wasn’t playing for Hibs I would struggle to see myself playing for anyone else.

“I’ll need to have a conversation with the powers that be. If there was an opportunity to transition here into coaching I would love to look into that. I have been here a long time and loved every minute of it and I would do anything for this club. Whatever capacity they see me in then I would be keen to take it.

“Whatever step I do take, whatever I apply myself at I know I can be good at it. It could be a good next chapter for me.”

McGregor’s route into professional football was circuitous compared to most players but he insists he can use that to his advantage.

“I’ve had a different career path to a lot of boys. At 18 I was still playing for Leith Athletic then went to Cowdenbeath, Arniston Rangers, Cowdenbeath again, then St Mirren, Rangers, and now Hibs,” he added.

“I’ve learned a lot but from a personal point of view – what I’ve been through, how hard I’ve worked, the adversity I’ve faced while squeezing every bit of ability, I think I’ve had a decent career.