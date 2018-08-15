Hibs vow to go on the attack against Molde

Ryan Porteous has revealed that Hibs will go on the attack tomorrow night in Molde rather than be timid and play for a draw in their Europa League third qualifying round second leg.

Hibs and Molde shared a goalless draw in last week’s first leg at Easter Road, meaning that a score-draw in Norway would put the Capital club through on away goals, while a nil-nil result would force extra-time.

However, teenage defender Porteous believes Hibs’ strength is playing on the front foot and vowed to take the game to their hosts at the Aker Stadion in an attempt to win the match outright.

“We have had great away form last season and there’s no reason we can’t take that over to Norway,” said Porteous.

“I felt we dominated the home leg and we created the better chances. I don’t remember Molde having a clear-cut chance.

“We know if we avoid defeat we go through but that’s not the plan, we want to be positive and win the game. We have enough quality to do that.”

Molde prepared for the visit of Neil Lennon’s men with a 5-1 trouncing of Eliteserien leaders Brann Bergen last Sunday, with in-demand wonderkid Erling Haaland back in the side after missing the European first leg as he held transfer talks with Salzburg. Haaland netted an early penalty as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men went on to win convincingly.

Porteous knows Molde are a strong side that carry a threat, but the 19-year-old remained bullish and added: “We always knew that they were a good team - but we have not been beaten in our last seven games. We are a good team too.”