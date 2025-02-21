Hibs vs Celtic injury latest: Five out and two comebacks as Easter Road pair ready to go after injury battles

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 21st Feb 2025, 14:32 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 14:33 BST

Here are the latest outs ahead of the weekend’s clash with Celtic - as Hibs welcome two important players back to the fold.

Hibs welcome Celtic to Easter Road on Saturday lunchtime as they look to continue an impressive run of form.

The Hibees are unbeaten since the last tome they faced off against their weekend opponents in a 3-0 loss. But there were signs during that game that the team that has gone on to be 12 games without defeat since were building up to boiling point with some big chances missed.

David Gray’s side are now firmly in the race for Europe and possibly third spot by the end of the Premiership season. A draw midweek with Bayern Munich though shows Celtic will be the hardest nut in Scotland to crack.

Gray said ahead of this clash: “I think we’re in a umuch better position. Thinking back, it was the last time we lost a game, so one defeat in 15 or so. I thought we played really well. We demonstrated we’re a good side and can cause Celtic problems so we take confidence from that.”

There is some good news for Gray in the form of two players being declared available after recent injury battles. Here are the latest outs and doubts for both sides ahead of the weekend.

Celtic winger broke his foot in December and not back in first-team fold yet.

1. James Forrest (Celtic) - out

Celtic winger broke his foot in December and not back in first-team fold yet. | Getty Images

Ineligible against his parent club.

2. Hyeok-kyu Kwon (Hibs) - OUT

Ineligible against his parent club. | SNS Group

Suspended following a controversial dismissal vs St Mirren.

3. Alasana Manneh (Hibs) - out

Suspended following a controversial dismissal vs St Mirren. | SNS Group

Hurt his ankle during a 5-0 Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers earlier this month.

4. Paulo Bernardo (Celtic) - out

Hurt his ankle during a 5-0 Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers earlier this month. | Getty Images

