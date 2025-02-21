Hibs welcome Celtic to Easter Road on Saturday lunchtime as they look to continue an impressive run of form.

The Hibees are unbeaten since the last tome they faced off against their weekend opponents in a 3-0 loss. But there were signs during that game that the team that has gone on to be 12 games without defeat since were building up to boiling point with some big chances missed.

David Gray’s side are now firmly in the race for Europe and possibly third spot by the end of the Premiership season. A draw midweek with Bayern Munich though shows Celtic will be the hardest nut in Scotland to crack.

Gray said ahead of this clash: “I think we’re in a umuch better position. Thinking back, it was the last time we lost a game, so one defeat in 15 or so. I thought we played really well. We demonstrated we’re a good side and can cause Celtic problems so we take confidence from that.”

There is some good news for Gray in the form of two players being declared available after recent injury battles. Here are the latest outs and doubts for both sides ahead of the weekend.

1 . James Forrest (Celtic) - out Celtic winger broke his foot in December and not back in first-team fold yet. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Hyeok-kyu Kwon (Hibs) - OUT Ineligible against his parent club. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Alasana Manneh (Hibs) - out Suspended following a controversial dismissal vs St Mirren. | SNS Group Photo Sales