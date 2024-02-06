News you can trust since 1873
Hibs vs Celtic latest injury news: All the outs and doubts for Easter Road clash - gallery

All the latest injury news as Hibs welcome champions Celtic to Easter Road on Wednesday night.

By Ben Banks
Published 6th Feb 2024, 17:15 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 17:17 GMT

Hibs are at home this Wednesday as they host Celtic at Easter Road.

Nick Montgomery's side are in need of a pick-me-up after a Saturday to forget in Leith. They were humbled 3-0 against St Mirren and that has put the pressure on Montgomery pre-match.

Brendan Rodgers has struggled on his travels to Leith as Celtic manager and his counterpart will be keen to keep it that way. He is boosted by the return of Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller to the Hibs fold.

In the opposition camp, discontent is brewing as fans aim their disgruntlement at the board. A banner in the aftermath of a criticised January transfer window was displayed during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Aberdeen.

That has allowed Rangers the chance to go above Celtic on Tuesday night and Hibs will be keen to pile on the pain.

The Edinburgh Evening News runs you through all the latest injury news, outs and doubts ahead of kick-off.

Paul Hanlon is back in the Hibs building after illness.

DOUBT: Paul Hanlon (Hibs)

Paul Hanlon is back in the Hibs building after illness. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

The Irish footballer will hope to return soon but is still out of action.

OUT: Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibs)

The Irish footballer will hope to return soon but is still out of action.

The midfielder hasn't featured all season and almost left towards the end of the transfer window.

OUT: James McCarthy (Celtic)

The midfielder hasn't featured all season and almost left towards the end of the transfer window.

The winger is back at Lennoxtown after Asian Cup duty but whether or not he's ready to go remains to be seen.

DOUBT: Daizen Maeda (Celtic)

The winger is back at Lennoxtown after Asian Cup duty but whether or not he's ready to go remains to be seen.

