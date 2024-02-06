Hibs are at home this Wednesday as they host Celtic at Easter Road.

Nick Montgomery's side are in need of a pick-me-up after a Saturday to forget in Leith. They were humbled 3-0 against St Mirren and that has put the pressure on Montgomery pre-match.

Brendan Rodgers has struggled on his travels to Leith as Celtic manager and his counterpart will be keen to keep it that way. He is boosted by the return of Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller to the Hibs fold.

In the opposition camp, discontent is brewing as fans aim their disgruntlement at the board. A banner in the aftermath of a criticised January transfer window was displayed during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Aberdeen.

That has allowed Rangers the chance to go above Celtic on Tuesday night and Hibs will be keen to pile on the pain.

The Edinburgh Evening News runs you through all the latest injury news, outs and doubts ahead of kick-off.

