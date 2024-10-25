Hibs and Hearts will meet for their first Scottish Premiership derby this season after a tough start for both sides. The Jambos secured their first win of the campaign last weekend against St Mirren but prior to their 4-0 victory, they were rooted to the bottom of the table with just two points on the board.

Since the win at Tynecastle, Hearts have moved up from 12th place at the expense of rivals Hibs, who slip to the bottom on goal difference. The Hibees have now suffered three consecutive defeats since their win over St Johnstone. With the two Edinburgh sides now level on points, and both fighting to climb their way up the table, there’s a lot at stake this weekend.

As we approach their Easter Road clash this Sunday, we’ve rounded up the latest fitness and absence updates for both Hibs and Hearts. Take a look below.

Out: Joe Newell (Hibs) Suspended after being sent off against Dundee United last weekend

Out: Calem Nieuwenhof (Hearts) No timeline has been provided yet for when Nieuwenhof will return from his injury setback.

Out: Kieron Bowie (Hibs) Facing a significant setback of 'at least four months' due to a hamstring injury.