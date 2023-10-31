Ahead of this evening’s fixture between Hibs and Ross County, let’s take a look at the last ten games played between the two teams.

Hibs and Ross County are preparing to come to blows this evening at Easter Road in the Scottish Premiership - but which of the two teams has had the measure of the other over their last ten games?

We’ll be doing a brief recap of their previous ten encounters in this list - with big wins for both, including a litany of draws. Over their latest collection of games, the two teams have been relatively evenly matched.

Will any of these previous games live in the memory of the players out on the pitch this evening? Time will tell - who can win the edge on this day?

1 . February 12, 2020 - Hibernian 3-0 Ross County Let's kick things off with a bang - Hibernian were dominant in this game, with their goals being scored by Marc McNulty, Christian Doidge and Adam Jackson.

2 . October 17, 2020 - Ross County 0-0 Hibernian This goalless draw wasn't the most inspiring of encounters - the only occurrence of any note over the course of the game was Connor Randall's red card.

3 . December 30, 2020 - Hibernian 0-2 Ross County This was a disappointing outing for Hibs - Ross County won the day thanks to goals from Harry Paton and Oli Shaw.