Hibs will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome St Johnstone to Easter Road on Saturday. Nick Montgomery’s side were well beaten at an in-form Rangers last weekend, with Myziane Maolida’s effort mere consolation in a 3-1 defeat at Ibrox.
Hibs have just two games left to secure their spot in the top-six ahead of the April split, and currently sit a point behind Dundee in the final place with games against two bottom-half sides to come. Montgomery will likely need at least four points to climb into the top-half and will look at Saturday’s home clash as the one to win.
A run of six unbeaten before last week’s defeat to Rangers was all the more impressive, given Hibs have been without a number of players. Long-term injuries and short-term issues have made it much harder for Montgomery to name a full-strength side but he is hoping to welcome some back this weekend.
St Johnstone are not without their own fitness issues either and below, the EEN has taken a look at both side’s injury list ahead of Saturday’s clash.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.