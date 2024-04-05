Hibs will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome St Johnstone to Easter Road on Saturday. Nick Montgomery’s side were well beaten at an in-form Rangers last weekend, with Myziane Maolida’s effort mere consolation in a 3-1 defeat at Ibrox.

Hibs have just two games left to secure their spot in the top-six ahead of the April split, and currently sit a point behind Dundee in the final place with games against two bottom-half sides to come. Montgomery will likely need at least four points to climb into the top-half and will look at Saturday’s home clash as the one to win.

A run of six unbeaten before last week’s defeat to Rangers was all the more impressive, given Hibs have been without a number of players. Long-term injuries and short-term issues have made it much harder for Montgomery to name a full-strength side but he is hoping to welcome some back this weekend.

St Johnstone are not without their own fitness issues either and below, the EEN has taken a look at both side’s injury list ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Cammy MacPherson - out Out since November with a thigh injury which required surgery. Has returned to training but being reintroduced slowly after a long absence.

Sven Sprangler - out Suffered a serious knee injury against Celtic last month but won't need surgery. Could return before the end of the season but not in time for Saturday.

Drey Wright - out Knee surgery has kept the former Hibs man out of action since October but he has been involved in light training over the past few weeks.