Hibs vs St Johnstone injury and team news as six out and three doubts for Scottish Premiership clash

Nick Montgomery’s side return to Easter Road with hopes of securing a top-six spot before the split.

By Kyle Newbould
Published 5th Apr 2024, 16:00 BST

Hibs will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome St Johnstone to Easter Road on Saturday. Nick Montgomery’s side were well beaten at an in-form Rangers last weekend, with Myziane Maolida’s effort mere consolation in a 3-1 defeat at Ibrox.

Hibs have just two games left to secure their spot in the top-six ahead of the April split, and currently sit a point behind Dundee in the final place with games against two bottom-half sides to come. Montgomery will likely need at least four points to climb into the top-half and will look at Saturday’s home clash as the one to win.

A run of six unbeaten before last week’s defeat to Rangers was all the more impressive, given Hibs have been without a number of players. Long-term injuries and short-term issues have made it much harder for Montgomery to name a full-strength side but he is hoping to welcome some back this weekend.

St Johnstone are not without their own fitness issues either and below, the EEN has taken a look at both side’s injury list ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Out since November with a thigh injury which required surgery. Has returned to training but being reintroduced slowly after a long absence.

1. Cammy MacPherson - out

Out since November with a thigh injury which required surgery. Has returned to training but being reintroduced slowly after a long absence.

Photo Sales
Suffered a serious knee injury against Celtic last month but won't need surgery. Could return before the end of the season but not in time for Saturday.

2. Sven Sprangler - out

Suffered a serious knee injury against Celtic last month but won't need surgery. Could return before the end of the season but not in time for Saturday.

Photo Sales
Knee surgery has kept the former Hibs man out of action since October but he has been involved in light training over the past few weeks.

3. Drey Wright - out

Knee surgery has kept the former Hibs man out of action since October but he has been involved in light training over the past few weeks.

Photo Sales
Suffered a broken arm during a pre-season friendly last summer and has not featured all season.

4. Ross Sinclair - out

Suffered a broken arm during a pre-season friendly last summer and has not featured all season.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:St JohnstoneScottish PremiershipRangersDundee

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.