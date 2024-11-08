Hibs welcome St Mirren to Easter Road this Saturday for their latest Premiership clash.

It’s a huge game before the international break, with Hibs bottom of the league have won just once this season. That did come at home though, against St Johnstone, and another win in Leith is being sought this weekend.

They know they face stern competition in the Buddies though, who swept them aside 3-0 in the first game of this season. A similar outcome to what happened in Paisley will only put more pressure on head coach David Gray and the team going into a fortnight of no action.

With both clubs sharing a total of five known absentees for the game, and Hibs having three doubts, here is the latest team news ahead of matchday.

Alex Iacovitti (St Mirren): OUT The defender is out until the end of the year due to a hamstring tendon injury.

Kieron Bowie (Hibs): OUT Still facing up to his significant hamstring injury.

Jaden Brown (St Mirren): OUT Missed last weekend after a court appearance. Status ahead of the weekend is ruled out.