Hibs vs St Mirren injury latest: 5 out and 3 Easter Road doubts as members of Gray's squad in fitness race

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 8th Nov 2024, 15:00 BST

Hibs and St Mirren both have some fitness issues to contend with pre-match.

Hibs welcome St Mirren to Easter Road this Saturday for their latest Premiership clash.

It’s a huge game before the international break, with Hibs bottom of the league have won just once this season. That did come at home though, against St Johnstone, and another win in Leith is being sought this weekend.

They know they face stern competition in the Buddies though, who swept them aside 3-0 in the first game of this season. A similar outcome to what happened in Paisley will only put more pressure on head coach David Gray and the team going into a fortnight of no action.

With both clubs sharing a total of five known absentees for the game, and Hibs having three doubts, here is the latest team news ahead of matchday.

The defender is out until the end of the year due to a hamstring tendon injury.

1. Alex Iacovitti (St Mirren): OUT

The defender is out until the end of the year due to a hamstring tendon injury.

Still facing up to his significant hamstring injury.

2. Kieron Bowie (Hibs): OUT

Still facing up to his significant hamstring injury.

Missed last weekend after a court appearance. Status ahead of the weekend is ruled out.

3. Jaden Brown (St Mirren): OUT

Missed last weekend after a court appearance. Status ahead of the weekend is ruled out.

Missing thanks to a controversial sending off vs Dundee Utd.

4. Mykola Kukharevych (Hibs): OUT

Missing thanks to a controversial sending off vs Dundee Utd.

