Hibs weekly wages according to famous video game

Hibs have fallen behind in the race for third place, but are they performing above or below expectations based on their wage bill? It has felt like a constant struggle for consistency for Hibs so far this season, but they remain in the mix for third place.

It looks set to be a scramble until the finish for that third spot, with the top two having pulled away. But who has the biggest advantage in the Premiership based on their wage bills? While we don't know each player's wage for certain, FM are usually pretty accurate when it comes to their pay packet estimates. With that in mind, we have put together a Scottish Premiership table based on each team's wage bill, according to FM 24, to see where Hibs rank. Take a look below.