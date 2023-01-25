Watford are currently leading the race for the centre-back, having tabled a bid for the Scotland internationalist, but with Hibs still waiting to learn the extent of the injury sustained by Rocky Bushiri in Sunday’s 3-0 Scottish Cup defeat by Hearts, any potential transfer may have to be put on hold until after Hibs host Aberdeen on cinch Premiership duty on Saturday.

Club chiefs are hopeful that the Belgian defender has not suffered a broken leg, as first feared by manager Lee Johnson, but the 23-year-old will likely face a spell on the sidelines regardless of the nature of the injury. Swelling has prevented a full examination taking place but Hibs’ medical staff believe a break is unlikely and with time not on the club’s side ahead of the weekend in terms of bringing in back-up, Porteous may be required to stay until after that game is played.

Watford are in desperate need of reinforcements and are said to be looking elsewhere in the UK and overseas for additions, while other clubs are still monitoring the situation, but the Vicarage Road side are in negotiations with their Easter Road counterparts about the player, who has six months remaining on his contract in the Capital and has turned down a new deal.

Kevin Nisbet, left, and Ryan Porteous have both been linked with moves away - but Rocky Bushiri's situation is complicating matters for Lee Johnson

Meanwhile, Millwall have submitted an improved offer for striker Kevin Nisbet, after seeing an initial approach understood to be just over £1 million knocked back. The English Championship side have upped their bid to more than £2 million plus add-ons for the striker, who has notched seven goals in seven games since returning from a ten-month lay-off after suffering a torn meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament damage in February last year.

Hibs are weighing up the offer but will be keeping in mind that a cut of any transfer will go to Nisbet’s previous club Dunfermline Athletic – and with the club almost certainly needing to spend to bring in a replacement for the 25-year-old should he leave this month, a larger fee will certainly help in acquiring a new forward.

