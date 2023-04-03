Questions were also asked of the 38-year-old’s positioning for the third goal, also scored by van Veen, from a 25-yard free kick. With trialist ‘keeper Maksymilian Boruc watching on from the stands, the veteran shot-stopper had an afternoon to forget despite making a couple of good saves to deny ‘Well in the first half.

Speaking afterwards Jeggo said: “I think one thing we have here is a really honest group. Players know when they haven’t played well. There are always discussions after games and there were things said, and that’s the way it should be. There were a lot of players today, myself included, who were miles away from where they should be.

"You can lose games when you play well and things just go against you. But on Saturday we were miles off it individually and as a team. We really let ourselves down. Three points would have been a really big step for us.”

Jimmy Jeggo, right, and Will Fish look dejected at the final whistle on Saturday

Hibs face a trip to basement club Dundee United next Sunday, needing three points to keep alive their hopes of finishing in the European places, but are having to look over their shoulder as well as up the table, with Livingston a point behind and St Mirren up to fifth after defeating the West Lothian outfit at the weekend. Jeggo insists Hibs have the quality to challenge for continental competition after last season’s disappointing eighth-place finish.