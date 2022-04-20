The 39-year-old left Hibs on Tuesday after damaging consecutive defeats by Hearts ended prospects of silverware or European football next season.

Maloney had taken the reins on December 20 but left after just 19 matches with the club’s hierarchy alarmed by the team’s league form.

Gordon said: "I have absolutely no doubt that we gave him enough time for us to see the kind of performance. In the 19 games he managed we saw some good, some not so good. I think we gave him plenty of time.

"There was risk and I expected bumps but I didn't quite expect the slide. We are not headed in the right direction."

Gordon admits Hibs will not make another first-time appointment after handing Maloney his first managerial role. He had left his role as right-hand man to Belgium national team boss Roberto Martine and prior to that had only had spells managing youth teams at Celtic.

"I think we do need a manager with some experience," Gordon continued.

"It doesn't have to be an old-timer with a ton of experience but I do think we need a manager with experience, who knows how to lead and can deliver results.

Shaun Maloney was sacked by Hibs on Tuesday morning